Fear Street: Prom Night – May 23 Brings ‘Fear Street’ Fans Back to Shadyside

Netflix has given the horror fandom three amazing movies in the Fear Street franchise and is now ready to treat us with a fourth.

The fictional world of Shadyside is in trouble once again as a masked killer has shown up, and he won’t stop before turning the high school prom night into a bloody affair. That’s what the recently released official trailer for the ‘Fear Street: Prom Night’ film reveals. The Fear Street trilogy, which was released in 2021, had everything that made it a treat for horror fans. Now, we expect Netflix’s Fear Street: Prom Night to follow in the footsteps of its predecessors.

The trailer of Fear Street: Prom Night begins with a live recording stating that there are only a few days left for the senior prom night of the year 1988, and anything could happen. Following that, we see a girl named Megan Rogers cutting off an arm with an axe as a prank. The girls are excited to be the prom queen of Shadyhigh, and that’s when a masked stranger appears in front of one of the girls. After their arrival, everything transforms into gore, painting Shadyside red again.

Based on the fourth book of the Fear Street book series by R.L. Stine, Prom Queen will make its way to Netflix on May 23, 2025.

Directed by Matt Palmer, who is best known for directing horror shorts, including The Gas Man, gives young talents a chance to shine. The cast includes India Fowler, Suzanna Son, David Iacono, Fina Strazza, Ella Rubin, and Ariana Greenblatt.

After the Fear Street trilogy was released on Netflix, fans were impressed with the world-building and unexpected twists of the films. So, everyone hoped for the franchise to expand with additional adaptations. In October 2023, news surfaced that an unnamed installment had entered the development stage, and later, we learned that it was the fourth book of the series, i.e. The Prom Queen.

”Prom season at Shadyside High is underway, and the school’s wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown. But when a gutsy outsider puts herself in the running, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of ’88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night.”

Prom Night is the sequel to the Fear Street trilogy, so if you haven’t watched the films yet or want to recall the memories of the horrifying events, it is the best time. All films of the Fear Street trilogy are available to stream on Netflix.