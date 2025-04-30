Now You See Me 3 Trailer Brings the Four Horsemen Together with Some New Faces

If you are fascinated by magic, I’m sure you must be familiar with the Now You See Me franchise. If you have watched the last two movies, you would agree that it has been a long time since we saw the Four Horsemen. But now, the wait is over, and we finally have the first trailer for Now You See Me 3, titled Now You See Me Now You Don’t. And there are more than four Horsemen involved in the latest magical heist.

The trailer reveals that the four Horsemen have come back together with Jesse Eisenberg as J. Daniel “Danny” Atlas, Woody Harrelson as Merritt McKinney, Dave Franco as Jack Wilder, and Isla Fisher as Henley Reeves. We will also see the return of characters played by Mark Ruffalo as Dylan Rhodes and Morgan Freeman.

Along with the OG cast, we will see some new faces such as Dominic Sessa, Rosamund Pike, Ariana Greenblatt, and Justice Smith. According to the trailer, we will see another heist, but this time, the stakes are higher as they are out to steal a diamond from one of the biggest crime syndicates in the world. This movie will once again feature mind-blowing magic tricks that were able to impress fans previously.

Not just this, the franchise is set to make a major comeback since, after Now You See Me 3 releases on 14 November 2025, a fourth movie is also confirmed by the director himself. It’s pretty awesome to think that 2025 is packed with big releases such as The Fantastic Four and Superman. And now, another one is here, so mark your calendars.