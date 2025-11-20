The Punisher Won’t Return for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Showrunner Explains

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 after the epic climax we witnessed in season 1. However, there is a bit of disheartening news for the fans, it has now been confirmed that Frank Castle aka The Punisher, will not be returning for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

Sana Amanat Reveals Punisher’s Absence From Daredevil Born Again Season 2

Image Credit: Marvel Studios (via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

Sana Amanat, the executive producer of Daredevil: Born Again, has confirmed to Empire Magazine that The Punisher will not be in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. She has revealed that Frank Castle will appear directly in The Punisher Special Presentation and then in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Based on this revelation, we can assume that The Punisher’s story in his Special Presentation will pick up directly from where it left off in the first season of Born Again, and the events presented in The Punisher’s show could be happening side by side with what we are going to witness in the upcoming season.

Since Sana Amanat did not go into a lot of details, currently, it’s quite hard to say anything with absolute certainty, but looking at how things go with Marvel, removing Punisher from Born Again is a very bold move, which could affect the way this series is received.