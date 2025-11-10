Home » Daredevil Born Again Season 2: Tony Dalton Has Almost Confirmed Swordsman as Daredevil’s Ally

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is almost upon us, and this time, some new characters are set to join Daredevil in his pursuit of justice. In the final scene of season 1, we see Daredevil saying that he needs an army. Now, we know that Jessica Jones is confirmed to return, but it looks like Tony Dalton’s character, the Swordsman, could also be a part of the crew, and here’s how we reached that conclusion.

John Dalton Confirmed to Return as Swordsman in Daredevil Born Again Season 2

Jack Duquesne AKA Swordsman in Daredevil Born Again
Image Credit: Marvel Studios (via Disney+, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

Recently, John Dalton sat down for an interview with Josh Wilding, where is was asked several questions regarding whether he will be present in Born Again Season 2 or not. To this, Dalton was very open and responded and confirmed that his character, Jack Duquesne/Swordsman, would be returning in Daredevil Born Again Season 2.

Also Read: Daredevil Born Again Season 2 Trailer Leaked on Instagram Revealing an Exciting Detail

He also shared that he was severely injured while filming certain action sequences, which forced him to stay in bed for a good number of days. In his comment, Dalton said-

“I did a bunch of action stuff for this next one that’s coming out, Daredevil, and man, I got hurt. I got hurt hard. I think I must have chipped a rib or something because two or three weeks I was in bed. I had bruises all over.”

Now, since it is confirmed that John Dalton has filmed several action sequences as Jack Duquesne, aka Swordsman. There is a good chance that he could appear as one of Daredevil’s allies alongside Jessica Jones. The possibility is that he could be a part of the said army. Daredevil expressed the need to assemble. So, let’s wait and see what happens.

