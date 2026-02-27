Daredevil Born Again Season 2 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

Daredevil Born Again is set to return to our screens with a brand new Season this March. It’s no secret that several fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter of Matt Murdock’s story, since the first season concluded with a massive cliffhanger. Fans have waited for quite some time for this, and now that the upcoming season is knocking on our doors, here, let’s take a look at the Daredevil Season 2 release schedule, so you can keep your calendar clear to watch every episode as it releases and save yourself from spoilers.

Image Credit: Marvel Studios (via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

Daredevil Born Again Season 2 was confirmed even before the first season debuted, which is one of the reasons the upcoming season is coming our way comparatively sooner than other titles. After being confirmed in September 2025, Daredevil Born Again Season 2 will release on Disney+ on March 24, 2026, at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT.

The new season will have a total of 8 episodes, and even though there are rumors of it being released all at once, there is no confirmation as of now. Keeping that in mind, we will stick to what we know and give you a weekly release schedule for Season 2.

For the past few days, there has been a rumor circulating online claiming that the upcoming season will release its episodes all at once instead of a weekly pattern, but as of now, there are no confirmations for the same.

So, as I mentioned above, we will stick with what we know and bring you episode release dates based on a weekly release pattern-

Daredevil Born Again Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date- March 24, 2026

March 24, 2026 Daredevil Born Again Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date – March 31, 2026

– March 31, 2026 Daredevil Born Again Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date- April 7, 2026

April 7, 2026 Daredevil Born Again Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date- April 14, 2026

April 14, 2026 Daredevil Born Again Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date- April 21, 2026

April 21, 2026 Daredevil Born Again Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date- April 28, 2026

April 28, 2026 Daredevil Born Again Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date- May 5, 2026

May 5, 2026 Daredevil Born Again Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date- May 12, 2026

So, with that, you have the complete release schedule for Daredevil Born Again Season 2, and with a final set to release on May 12, 2026. However, if the release pattern of the upcoming season turns out to be a one-day release, we will let you guys know ASAP. So, let’s wait for the return of Matt Murdock and see what this season has in store for us.