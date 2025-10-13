Daredevil Born Again Season 2 Trailer Leaked on Instagram Revealing an Exciting Detail

After the Man without Fear made his comeback with Daredevil Born Again, nobody expected that his arrival on our screens was going to be a long-term deal. After the conclusion of Born Again with a massive cliffhanger, fans were left longing for more, but Marvel, being Marvel, is making us all wait for season 2 while also keeping the details under tight wraps. However, it looks like one of the stars involved in the show has accidentally leaked the official trailer for Daredevil Born Again Season 2, and here’s everything you should know about it.

Daredevil Born Again Season 2 Leaked Trailer Shows Daredevil’s New Suit

Not Krysten Ritter leaking the Daredevil Born Again Season 2 trailer herself 😭 https://t.co/hBc5YrfPSY — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) October 12, 2025

A part of the official trailer for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has been leaked by Krysten Ritter, who is set to reprise her role as Jessica Jones in the series. The official trailer was displayed at NYCC 2025 in the presence of the Born Again cast, and Krysten Ritter posted approximately 20 seconds of the trailer on her Instagram story.

The clip we got to see does not reveal anything interesting about the plot itself, but shows us some shots of Wilson Fisk, Matt Murdock, and a glimpse of Daredevil’s brand new suit. The new suit worn by Daredevil in the leaked trailer is black and has a smooth texture as compared to the red suit worn in the previous season. Even the cowl of Daredevil has been changed in the upcoming season.

In the first season of Daredevil Born Again, Wilson Fisk implemented Martial Law in New York, and Daredevil has taken it upon himself to free the city from Fisk’s atrocities.

To do that, he is assembling a team, and Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones will be a part of it. We are in the dark regarding who else will appear in the show. So we will have to wait and see what direction Daredevil Born Again Season 2 will take.