Daredevil Born Again Season 2 Teases the Return of a Very Special Marvel Character

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 proved itself to be one of the best television series to debut in 2025, and now the second season is shaping up to make 2026 its year. In the pilot season, we see that Kingpin solidifies his control over New York, getting an upper hand on the good guys. So, Season 2 will kickstart from where the story was left off. Charlie Cox will gather allies to fight the crime lord to free the city from his clutches. While the first installment has already introduced fans to almost every crucial character, the recent teaser has revealed that a familiar Marvel face is all set to make a comeback in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

Swordsman Confirmed to Return in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

New teaser for ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ Season 2 has been released.



Premiering on Disney+ March 24.pic.twitter.com/AgvD4F9Yuc — MCU Film News (@MCUFilmNews) March 5, 2026

Jack Duquesne, a.k.a. the Swordsman, appeared in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, in the sixth episode. He entered the game to protect civilians and demonstrate to the world how good a swordsman he is. However, everything was going smoothly until Wilson Fisk’s Anti-Vigilante Force detained him.

Swordsman was a crucial part of the first season, with a fairly short screen time. Now it seems the creators have planned something for the character. Well, that completely makes sense as several cast members have hinted in the interviews that the first season just laid the foundation, and the story will truly begin in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

Portrayed by Tony Dalton, Swordsman debuted in Hawkeye in 2021. Initially suspected of being a villain given his mysterious personality, the character surprised viewers by ultimately emerging as a hero. He garnered widespread praise from the global fans, which made his return in the first season of Daredevil: Born Again even more exciting for the MCU fans.

However, fans didn’t expect Swordsman to appear in the second season because Marvel had previously given the same treatment to many characters. They appear for a brief time in a project only to vanish for a while. Because of that, many fans believed Swordsman just gave a cameo instead of marking the start of a bigger storyline. Now that his return is confirmed, fans can’t wait to see what he brings to the table in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.