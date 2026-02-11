The Mummy 4 Gets Official Release Date; Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz Set to Return

The original Mummy films captivated a huge fandom by blending a perfect portion of supernatural, action, humour, and heart. And what got it even more fan following was the unforgettable chemistry between Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz. The franchise’s later reboots couldn’t impress loyal fans, as they lacked the charm that made the initial entries successful. It’s evident that the buzz around The Mummy 4, particularly the return of the iconic duo, has sparked immense excitement among the fanbase.

The Mummy 4 Set to Bring Back Franchise Favorites

We love Brendan Fraser! The man is a legend and a dreamboat.

Universal Pictures has recently announced that The Mummy 4 will hit the global theatres on May 19, 2028. The confirmation was accompanied by the news of the comeback of Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz as Rick O’Connell and Evelyn Carnahan, respectively. Fraser appeared in the three mummy films that were released in 1999, 2001, and 2008, whereas Weisz decided to part ways with the franchise after appearing in the first two installments. So, fans are extremely excited to watch the duo reunite in the upcoming chapter.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the duo that revived the Scream franchise in 2022, are the ones to direct The Mummy 4.

“Having stepped into Scream, our radar for jumping into another franchise is that it has to feel special.”

Speaking to Empire, Gillett stated that The Mummy 4 will be everything one expects from the franchise. He then described the movie as beautiful, sweeping, scary, and fun. In addition, the filmmaker hinted that there is no specific plan to explore any side of the story, but there is definitely room to share other intriguing stories with fans.

For the time being, we do not know the exact plot details of The Mummy 4. That said, be sure to keep an eye on our website for any new developments, as we will certainly keep you updated with details as they emerge.