Disclosure Day Brand New Trailer Debuts at Super Bowl 2026 & Fans Are Divided

Disclosure Day is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of 2026, marking Steven Spielberg’s return to the science-fiction genre. With its mystery-driven, large-scale premise, the film generated hype among cinephiles since it was first teased. It also raised the tension by giving eager fans the ‘What If’ sci-fi hook. So, now that the Super Bowl 2026 has unleashed a new trailer for the Spielberg’s upcoming movie, Disclosure Day, here’s all you need to know.

Disclosure Day Trailer Ignites Debate Across the Fanbase

Disclosure Day is scheduled to release in theaters worldwide on June 12, 2026. Its new trailer, which debuted during the Super Bowl has already sparked debate across the fandom. While many fans believe it’s going to be a wild ride, others worry that the CGI could undercut Steven Spielberg’s epic scale. “The CGI just looks off… like it was shot to be an NBC/Peacock original,” wrote one user on X. Another fan commented, “Looked good. This one is going on the list.” Reactions like these show how sharply the new trailer has split audience opinion.

Disclosure Day is about a day that will change the world of living. It is a dark truth that finally comes to light; a truth that can change the lives of humans forever. The movie centers around scientists, ordinary people, and officials who struggle to accept that they aren’t alone.

Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo, Wyatt Russell, and Henry Lloyd-Hughes serve as the lead cast of the film, with David Koepp as the screenwriter and Stevenberg as the director.

Whether the trailers succeeded in convincing you of the potential or not, one thing is sure: the movie has already shaped up to be one of the biggest releases and the most talked-about sci-fi films of 2026. So, stay tuned for more updates on it, as we are keeping a close eye on every detail that emerges.