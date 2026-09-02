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The FPS Games Show Start Times and How to Watch (Countdown Timer)

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
The FPS Games Show official promo image.
Image Credit: Bulkhead Entertainment
In Short
  • The FPS Games Show will air live on September 3, 2026, at 11 AM PT/2 PM ET.
  • Players can watch the FPS-focused event exclusively on The FPS Games Show's official Twitch channel.
  • The lineup includes WARDOGS, Rainbow Six Siege, Escape from Tarkov, and more games.
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First-person shooter fans are in for a treat, as Bulkhead Interactive brings a dedicated showcase, The FPS Games Show, this week. This event is described as an “FPS showcase made by FPS developers for FPS players.” So, if you are wondering when you can zoom in and watch the event in your region, here’s a breakdown of all the major details, including start times for The FPS Games Show below.

The FPS Games Show Global Start Times

Bulkhead has confirmed that The FPS Games Show will air live on Thursday, September 3, 2026, at 11 AM PT/2 PM ET. While the duration hasn’t been officially revealed, it will be a fast-moving showcase with participating studios joining the event for free.

That said, here are the exact start times for The FPS Games Show across major regions so you don’t miss out on the hottest reveals:

RegionStart Time
US (Pacific)September 3, 11 AM PDT
US (Mountain)September 3, 12 PM MT
US (Central)September 3, 1 PM CT
US (Eastern)September 3, 2 PM EDT
United KingdomSeptember 3, 7 PM BST
Europe (Central)September 3, 8 PM CEST
IndiaSeptember 3, 11:30 PM IST
JapanSeptember 4, 3 AM JST
ChinaSeptember 4, 2 AM CST
AustraliaSeptember 4, 4 AM AEST
New ZealandSeptember 4, 6 AM NZST

The FPS Games Show Countdown Timer

Here’s a handy countdown timer to help you keep track of the time until the FPS-focused event, so you won’t have to keep checking your watch. This timer automatically adjusts the start time to your region, so bookmark this page to check The FPS Games Show countdown whenever you need:

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The FPS Games Show is now live on Twitch!

How to Watch The FPS Games Show

Unlike the new PlayStation State of Play, which is also airing on September 3, 2026, this showcase won’t stream on YouTube. Bulkhead confirmed the FPS-focused event will stream exclusively on The FPS Games Show’s official Twitch channel.

Gray Zone Warfare's promo image for The FPS Games Show.
Image Credit: MADFINGER Games

So, make sure you have your Twitch accounts ready before the show starts. It’s a pre-recorded event that will include exclusive reveals, new trailers, surprise announcements, and multiple updates for ongoing and upcoming FPS games.

What to Expect From The FPS Games Show

Currently, Bulkhead has confirmed 17 exclusive FPS titles for The FPS Games Show, including their own game WARDOGS. The studio has said that surprise announcements from various FPS developers are slated for the event.

The FPS Games Show lineup.
Image Credit: X/@FPSGamesShow

For now, here’s the full list of confirmed video games to be showcased at The FPS Games Show:

  • Rainbow Six Siege
  • Escape from Tarkov
  • Ready or Not
  • Stalzone
  • SCUM
  • Gray Zone Warfare
  • Wardogs
  • Hell Let Loose: Vietnam
  • Beautiful Light
  • Bellum
  • Incursion Red River
  • Road to Vostok
  • Sand Raiders of Sophie
  • Bodycam
  • 83
  • Terminal War
  • Gallipoli

That’s not all. Bulkhead has also confirmed in an X post that WARDOGS will have a second Closed Beta weekend starting September 3. So, you might want to check out our guide on how to get all WARDOGS Twitch Drops to prepare for the second beta weekend.

With that said, are you looking forward to The FPS Games Show? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

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