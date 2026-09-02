The FPS Games Show Start Times and How to Watch (Countdown Timer)

First-person shooter fans are in for a treat, as Bulkhead Interactive brings a dedicated showcase, The FPS Games Show, this week. This event is described as an “FPS showcase made by FPS developers for FPS players.” So, if you are wondering when you can zoom in and watch the event in your region, here’s a breakdown of all the major details, including start times for The FPS Games Show below.

The FPS Games Show Global Start Times

Bulkhead has confirmed that The FPS Games Show will air live on Thursday, September 3, 2026, at 11 AM PT/2 PM ET. While the duration hasn’t been officially revealed, it will be a fast-moving showcase with participating studios joining the event for free.

That said, here are the exact start times for The FPS Games Show across major regions so you don’t miss out on the hottest reveals:

Region Start Time US (Pacific) September 3, 11 AM PDT US (Mountain) September 3, 12 PM MT US (Central) September 3, 1 PM CT US (Eastern) September 3, 2 PM EDT United Kingdom September 3, 7 PM BST Europe (Central) September 3, 8 PM CEST India September 3, 11:30 PM IST Japan September 4, 3 AM JST China September 4, 2 AM CST Australia September 4, 4 AM AEST New Zealand September 4, 6 AM NZST

The FPS Games Show Countdown Timer

Here’s a handy countdown timer to help you keep track of the time until the FPS-focused event, so you won’t have to keep checking your watch. This timer automatically adjusts the start time to your region, so bookmark this page to check The FPS Games Show countdown whenever you need:

The FPS Games Show begins in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The FPS Games Show is now live on Twitch!

How to Watch The FPS Games Show

Unlike the new PlayStation State of Play, which is also airing on September 3, 2026, this showcase won’t stream on YouTube. Bulkhead confirmed the FPS-focused event will stream exclusively on The FPS Games Show’s official Twitch channel.

Image Credit: MADFINGER Games

So, make sure you have your Twitch accounts ready before the show starts. It’s a pre-recorded event that will include exclusive reveals, new trailers, surprise announcements, and multiple updates for ongoing and upcoming FPS games.

What to Expect From The FPS Games Show

Currently, Bulkhead has confirmed 17 exclusive FPS titles for The FPS Games Show, including their own game WARDOGS. The studio has said that surprise announcements from various FPS developers are slated for the event.

Image Credit: X/@FPSGamesShow

For now, here’s the full list of confirmed video games to be showcased at The FPS Games Show:

Rainbow Six Siege

Escape from Tarkov

Ready or Not

Stalzone

SCUM

Gray Zone Warfare

Wardogs

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam

Beautiful Light

Bellum

Incursion Red River

Road to Vostok

Sand Raiders of Sophie

Bodycam

83

Terminal War

Gallipoli

That’s not all. Bulkhead has also confirmed in an X post that WARDOGS will have a second Closed Beta weekend starting September 3. So, you might want to check out our guide on how to get all WARDOGS Twitch Drops to prepare for the second beta weekend.

With that said, are you looking forward to The FPS Games Show? Tell us in the comments section below.