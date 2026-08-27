Counter-Strike Mobile Is Coming This November, Just Not from Valve

Valve continues to expand Counter-Strike 2 with new features, but fans have wanted a mobile version for a long time. That wait could soon end with Counter-Strike: Mobile Offensive, which is set to launch on Android and iOS on November 26, 2026. However, there’s a catch: Valve is not involved with the game at all.

The project comes from TRYMISS, a small independent team that described Counter-Strike: Mobile Offensive as a fan-made project. The game has been in development for more than a year now, and it was only yesterday that the devs decided to drop a Counter-Strike Mobile Offensive trailer on YouTube.

Image Credit: TRYMISS

The trailer shows a faithful adaptation of Valve’s original Counter-Strike experience. Players can expect classic maps, skill-based gameplay, and touch-based controls designed specifically for mobile phones, all compressed under 2 GB of space. Players who want to enjoy a lightweight shooter on their mobile can also check PUBG Mobile Light, which will also be releasing in November 2026.

Counter-Strike has remained a PC-focused experience for decades, and TRYMISS’s attempt at a mobile version is going viral among CS fans. However, the game does not have Valve’s blessing, so it will be interesting to see how the original creators of Counter-Strike react as the game inches closer to its release date.

We can see many fans commenting stuff like, “bro’s trying to wake valve up” and “valve gon come in real quick with a cease and desist.” Valve has previously taken down fan projects that attempt to monetize or use their intellectual property without authorization.

For now, mobile shooter fans have something interesting to keep an eye on. Whether this fan-made project actually makes it to launch as planned is another question, but you can always check out our Roblox shooting games list to enjoy some gunplay as Counter-Strike: Mobile Offensive releases in November later this year.