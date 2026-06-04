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Elden Ring Tarnished Edition Release Date Announced on Switch 2 with Additional DLC Pack

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Elden Ring Tarnished Edition Release Date
Image Credit: FromSoftware
In Short
  • Elden Ring Tarnished Edition is scheduled for release on August 28, 2026.
  • The new edition will bring new starting classes, armor sets, and weapons to the game.
  • Players on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox will be able to purchase the content standalone with the Tarnished Pack DLC.
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After months of waiting, FromSoftware and Nintendo have finally officially revealed the Elden Ring Tarnished Edition release date. The release of this new edition will finally bring FromSoftware’s dark fantasy title to Nintendo Switch 2 on August 28, 2026. Additionally, the developers have also announced the Tarnished Pack DLC, featuring all of the new editions’ offerings.

Elden Ring Tarnished Edition Brings New Classes and Weapons for Players to Explore

The announcement, which was shared through the official game channels, has finally brought an end to months of fan speculation and minor delays. Elden Ring Tarnished Edition was initially showcased as a flagship third-party title for the Nintendo Switch 2, but was pushed from a late 2025 release date. This was done to allow FromSoftware some extra time for performance adjustments. Now, the developers are bringing the open world of the Lands Between to the Nintendo Switch 2. 

Elden Ring Tarnished Edition Image
Image Credit: FromSoftware

The Elden Ring Tarnished Edition will serve as a massive, all-inclusive bundle. For a retail price of $79.99, players will receive the following content:

  • Elden Ring Base Game
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Expansion
  • Exclusive armor sets
  • Customization options for Torrent
  • Two new classes: The Heavy Knight and The Knight of Idles
  • New weapons

Rather than just a straightforward port, FromSoftware is introducing all of these additions to keep the experience fresh. The new classes will give players all-new starting paths, while the new armor sets, with one even resembling Lucatiel from Dark Souls 2, will allow players to take down Elden Ring bosses in even more ways. 

Elden Ring Tarnished Pack DLC
Image Credit: X / Elden Ring

Furthermore, Bandai Namco has confirmed that the contents of the Elden Ring Tarnished Edition will not be exclusive to Nintendo hardware. On the release date for Elden Ring Tarnished Edition, players on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S will be able to purchase the new content by itself through the Tarnished Pack DLC, which will cost around $3.99 on release.

With Elden Ring and its expansion having sold over 40 million combined units and a new Elden Ring movie, the release of the Elden Ring Tarnished Edition has a chance to reignite the game’s massive community.

Will you be grabbing the new Tarnished Edition or the Tarnished DLC pack? Tell us in the comments below!

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Portrait of Pranav Maytray
Pranav Maytray

A die-hard fan of anything Souls-Like and lore-heavy. Can't help but dive deep into everything Fortnite, a long time favourite of his. In his free time, Pranav loves to watch movies, read comics, play Elden Ring (or Nightreign), and, most importantly, make music.

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