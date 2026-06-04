Elden Ring Tarnished Edition Release Date Announced on Switch 2 with Additional DLC Pack

After months of waiting, FromSoftware and Nintendo have finally officially revealed the Elden Ring Tarnished Edition release date. The release of this new edition will finally bring FromSoftware’s dark fantasy title to Nintendo Switch 2 on August 28, 2026. Additionally, the developers have also announced the Tarnished Pack DLC, featuring all of the new editions’ offerings.

Elden Ring Tarnished Edition Brings New Classes and Weapons for Players to Explore

The announcement, which was shared through the official game channels, has finally brought an end to months of fan speculation and minor delays. Elden Ring Tarnished Edition was initially showcased as a flagship third-party title for the Nintendo Switch 2, but was pushed from a late 2025 release date. This was done to allow FromSoftware some extra time for performance adjustments. Now, the developers are bringing the open world of the Lands Between to the Nintendo Switch 2.

Image Credit: FromSoftware

The Elden Ring Tarnished Edition will serve as a massive, all-inclusive bundle. For a retail price of $79.99, players will receive the following content:

Elden Ring Base Game

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Expansion

Exclusive armor sets

Customization options for Torrent

Two new classes: The Heavy Knight and The Knight of Idles

New weapons

Rather than just a straightforward port, FromSoftware is introducing all of these additions to keep the experience fresh. The new classes will give players all-new starting paths, while the new armor sets, with one even resembling Lucatiel from Dark Souls 2, will allow players to take down Elden Ring bosses in even more ways.

Image Credit: X / Elden Ring

Furthermore, Bandai Namco has confirmed that the contents of the Elden Ring Tarnished Edition will not be exclusive to Nintendo hardware. On the release date for Elden Ring Tarnished Edition, players on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S will be able to purchase the new content by itself through the Tarnished Pack DLC, which will cost around $3.99 on release.

With Elden Ring and its expansion having sold over 40 million combined units and a new Elden Ring movie, the release of the Elden Ring Tarnished Edition has a chance to reignite the game’s massive community.

Will you be grabbing the new Tarnished Edition or the Tarnished DLC pack? Tell us in the comments below!