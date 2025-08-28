Gen V Season 2 to Set up ‘The Boys Season 5’ Climax, Reveals Eric Kripke

The wait is almost coming to an end as Gen V Season 2 is all set to hit our screens next month. After the explosive conclusion of the first season, fans have been eagerly waiting to see what will happen to Marie and her crew after being taken in by none other than Homelander. Now, for the most part, Gen V has always been a thing of its own while sometimes reminding us that it exists in the world of The Boys. However, with Gen V Season 2, the show will grow its roots in the world of The Boys as Eric Kripke has teased that Gen V Season 2 will shape the climax of The Boys Season 5, and here’s everything he had to say.

Image Credit: Prime Video (via YouTube/Prime Video)

Recently, Eric Kripke appeared in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, where they had a detailed discussion regarding Gen V Season 2 and the impact it would have on the larger picture of The Boys universe.

They also discussed the significance of Jaz Sinclair’s character, Marie Monroe, who is being dubbed the strongest supe ever in the trailer. Moreover, Eric Kripke confirmed that Gen V Season 2 will shape the climax of The Boys Season 5. He stated that while Gen V will remain its own thing, it will also carry the torch between the events of this spinoff and The Boys timeline. In his statement, Kripke said-

There’s a lot in Gen V that really helps set up the climax of this final confrontation in The Boys.

As far as I believe, Project Odessa, as teased in the trailer, could play a significant role in the overall story of both Gen V and The Boys. As of now, we don’t know what exactly Odessa is, but because Starlight wants it gone, it’s safe to say that this experiment by Vought could be the key to complete supe domination. So, let’s wait and see what happens, and if you have any theories regarding what Kripke could have meant by that, let us know in the comments.