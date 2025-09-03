Home > News > Superman Sequel Announced by James Gunn; Titled Man of Tomorrow

Superman Sequel Announced by James Gunn; Titled Man of Tomorrow

Anmol Sachdeva
Superman Sequel James Gunn
Image Credits: YouTube/DC (Screenshot by Anmol Sachdeva/Beebom)
In Short
  • James Gunn announces the Superman sequel movie.
  • The movie is titled Man of Tomorrow.
  • Superman sequel movie releases in theatres on July 9, 2027.

Today, James has announced the next Superman movie, titled Man of Tomorrow. This announcement comes just a month afterwards the release of Superman, which ushered in a new era for DC under the leadership of James Gunn. The new DC head already confirmed his plans for the Superman Saga a while back and now the next chapter of the Saga has been unveiled.

Superman Sequel Releases on July 9, 2027

In an official X post, James Gunn announced the Superman sequel and also shared a poster showing Superman and Lex Luthor. Interestingly, Lex Luthor is wearing his war armor in the Man of Tomorrow poster and Superman is carrying a screwdriver in his hand. No details about the plot of the Superman sequel have been revealed yet.

The next movie coming out from DC is Supergirl, which will arrive in theatres on June 26, 2026. We can assume that it will set up the sequel movie. In Superman (2025), we saw Supergirl make a cameo with Milly Alcock playing the titular role.

Man of Tomorrow releases in theatres on July 9, 2027.

Anmol Sachdeva

