Superman’s Final Trailer Just Dropped, Giving Our First Look at Metamorpho’s Baby

James Gunn’s Superman is set to release soon, with less than a month remaining. Today, the final trailer for Superman has dropped, showing us new scenes that we’ll see in the movie. So far, we have seen almost all villains and heroes set to appear in the movie, in addition to Superman and Lois Lane. The latest trailer introduces us to another character – Baby Joey. Let’s have a look at the trailer and then discuss what we see in Superman’s final trailer.

Lex Luthor Plans to Destroy Superman and Everyone Close to Him

In this trailer, we see Lex Luthor trying to defeat Superman, Guy Gardner, and his other accomplices with an army of his own. Lex enters the Fortress of Solitude along with The Engineer, who turns her arms into a deadly pair of saws to kill robots there. He threatens to kill Superman, Lois Lane, and even Mr. and Mrs. Kent.

The trailer also shows Superman fighting a giant fire-breathing Kaiju, the laser beam-throwing Hammer of Boravia, and a couple of giant robots flying in the sky.

Towards the end of Superman’s final trailer, we see the supe flying in space and holding a weird alien-looking, misformed baby.

Who Is the Baby in Superman’s Final Trailer?

Image Credits: DC (YouTube/DC, Screenshot by Anmol Sachdeva/Beebom)

The baby Superman is holding in the latest trailer of the movie is Baby Joey, the son of Metamorpho and Sapphire Stagg. In DC comics, he is known as Joseph Mason, who inherits the powers of his father and can alter the physical properties of any object. Baby Joey first appeared in Justice League Europe #11, which was released in 1990.

In the trailer, we see Superman flying in space while holding Baby Joey in his right hand. Towards the right of Superman is seemingly Metamorpho, who is shooting a blue colored rope-like object, trying to strangle Superman to save his baby.

While it is not known yet what role Baby Joey will play in Superman (2025), it can be assumed that Lex Luthor will kidnap Metamorpho’s baby to get him to help him defeat Superman.