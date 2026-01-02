Genshin Impact Luna IV Livestream Teases Six New Characters Releasing in 2026

Genshin Impact Luna IV livestream just ended, and it brought major news for the upcoming update, alongside their update roadmap for 2026. Among all the updates, what caught the players’ attention the most was the reveal of the new characters. The livestream teased five new characters for 2026, with a secret sixth shadow, and we already know who some of these might be. Want to learn more about these characters? Then continue reading.

Six New Characters Teased in Genshin Impact Luna IV Livestream

The livestream showcased the silhouette of five characters that they are planning to release in 2026. These may not be all the characters they have planned, but some of the primary ones. You can also check our complete Nod-krai character list to learn about the upcoming characters as well.

First, we see a male character with a small figure. This character is likely Lohen, who was recently leaked and has also been name-dropped by Varka in the story. Lohen will likely be a Monstadt character, which is great because it has been a while since Hoyoverse released a new character from the first region of the game.

Next, we see a massive figure with big muscles. This character is confirmed to be Varka, the buffest male character in Genshin Impact. His figure alone gives away his identity, which is much bigger than that of every other male model in the game.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/GenshinImpact)

Third, we see a tall woman drinking tea and having pointed ears. This one is likely going to be Nicole Reeyn, one of the Hexenzirkel mages. She has already appeared in the story and will continue to play a major role in the Nod-Krai Archon quests.

After Nicole, we see a small girlish figure, who is not yet identified. There has been no leak about this little girl’s identity, and we will have to look forward to upcoming leaks to learn about her. On the fifth, we see another girl figure who is accompanied by a doll. Although the normal assumption would have been Sandrone, she appears a bit different from Sandrone’s model. The other option is likely the teased Snow Maiden character that got leaked recently.

Finally, there is a sixth hidden character teased in the livestream. We only see this character in the reflection at the sixth spot. Although the character model is not clear, this sixth character is likely going to be Sandrone, our beloved Fatui Harbinger in Nod-Krai.

So, that’s it. These are the six new characters teased in Genshin Impact Luna IV livestream. Do you have different opinions? Let us know in the comments below.