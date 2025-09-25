New Stranger Things Season 5 Teaser Prepares Fans for ‘One Last Adventure’

Stranger Things Season 5 is getting closer to its official release, and with that, fans are getting extremely excited to witness the final chapter of Eleven and Mike’s story. The excitement for the fifth season is already up the roof, but Netflix decided to make fans even more desperate by releasing yet another fascinating trailer for the final season.

The latest trailer, titled “One Last Adventure,” not only gives us some interesting new clips but also features every actor from Stranger Things talking about the show and the final season. The Stranger Things Season 5 trailer starts with the Duffer Brothers talking about why they decided to use the charm of school and a bunch of nerds. According to the creators, “childhood” is ultimately the core of the story. The trailer also shows David Harbour starting with how impressed he was when he read the script for the pilot episode.

Similarly, we see every Stranger Things actor who started out as a kid talking about their incredible journey. These kids have grown up while working on Stranger Things, but as Gaten Matarazzo states in the trailer, they are still a bunch of nerds from the first season.

That being said, there’s more to the new trailer than just the flashbacks from the previous seasons. Interestingly, the latest trailer also gives us a better look at the events from the final season. We can see our heroes going deep into the Upside Down, and on top of that, the trailer also shows a new type of monster from the purgatory.

This is already implied in the trailer, as we can see almost every character taking the fight head-on. However, Millie Bobby Brown confirms that nobody, I mean nobody, will take a backseat in Season 5. No character will be hiding behind the walkie-talkie, so you could say that the stakes will be higher than ever in Season 5 of Stranger Things.

The anticipation for Stranger Things Season 5 is higher than ever, and now, we surely can’t wait to watch the new episodes when the first Volume finally arrives on Netflix on November 26, 2025.