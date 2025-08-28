Stranger Things Fans Just Spotted a Wild Detail About Will and Steve

Do you believe yourself to be the most loyal Stranger Things fan? Think twice before you claim so, as the thing I’ve discussed here may prompt you to question yourself. It’s about Will Buyers and Steve Harrington, two of the most significant characters of the science-fiction story.

Reddit has nowadays become the go-to platform for every cinephile, and while scrolling the platform recently, I stumbled upon a fan post that intrigued me. The post discussed something that never bothered me, or rather, I didn’t pay attention to it. So, what’s the post about? Curious, aren’t you? It stated that Steve, Hawkins High’s heartthrob, and Will, the shy kid of the Stranger Things’ main crew, hadn’t shared a single dialogue in all four seasons.

Why Hadn’t Will and Steve Spoken to Each Other in Stranger Things?

Being a part of a movie or television series and not getting to speak to each other seems impossible, right? But it is true in the case of Steve and Will. Well, here’s a Season-wise breakdown revealing why the duo has zero direct dialogue:

Stranger Things Season 1:

The pilot season laid the foundation for the television series. Will disappeared after the outworldly creature showed up at his residence in the absence of his mother and elder brother. Therefore, our boy wasn’t a majorly presence in this season.

In contrast, Steve was busy maintaining his ‘jerk jock’ status and was harder to convince Nancy to stay away from Jonathan. So, it makes sense why Steve and Will had no chance to chat there.

Stranger Things Season 2:

After being rescued from the Upside Down at the end of Season 1, despite having his friends and family around, Will found it challenging to overcome the trauma. So, most of the second season saw him dealing with the aftermath of everything that happened to him. Additionally, he deals with the disturbing visions that start affecting his behaviour and mental health.

On the other side, Steve is busy dealing with his strained relationship with Nancy. He also becomes the babysitter to Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and Max, and also helps Dustin to investigate the new mystery surrounding Hawkins. Stranger Things Season 2, of course, didn’t allow Steve and Will to come in each other’s way.

Stranger Things Season 3

In Season 3, the duo operated in different storylines. Will is still trying to figure out a way to live his life as he used to before getting stuck in the Upside Down. He becomes increasingly sensitive to supernatural forces and starts sensing the impending horrors.

Steve, on the other hand, is a high school graduate and works at an ice cream parlor, where he meets Robin. When Dustin arrives, Steve becomes entangled in the new, mysterious investigation. It is evident that no one-to-one conversation between Will and Steve could have taken place amid all the chaos.

Stranger Things Season 4

Stranger Things Season 4 sets the characters apart, and we get to witness the teams divided into two. The geographical and narrative split prevented the two from crossing paths. Additionally, the major focus of the fourth season shifted towards Vecna, rather than the new buddy bonds.

Reddit Explodes With Will and Steve’s Disconnect Theories

Fans on X and especially Reddit can’t stop talking about Steve and Will’s non-existent chat. There are some fans who believe that Steve is not yet familiar with Will’s name. Several say that Will doesn’t like to talk to anyone except Mike and his family.

Since the post surfaced on Reddit, fans have been flooding the comment section with the craziest theories. A user wrote, ‘Maybe Steve suggests a new haircut.’ Well, I do agree with this one. Many also believe that the Stranger Things Season 5 trailer revealed that Will screams for Steve to run, so the two will finally be seen exchanging words.

Paying attention to such minor details of a television show reveals how deeply the project is loved by its fans. And now that Stranger Things is about to end this year, it would be safe to say that there won’t be even a single dry eye.