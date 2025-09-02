Stranger Things 5 Episode 3 and 4 Titles Revealed Officially by Duffer Brothers

Stranger Things Season 5 is one of the highly anticipated television shows set to appear on the small screen later this year. While fans eagerly awaited the final chapter of the acclaimed science-fiction series, the Duffer Brothers revealed the progress via their Instagram account, definitely adding to the anticipation.

The social media post states that Stranger Things 5, Episodes 3 and 4 are complete. According to the images, the former is titled “The Turnbow Trap,” and the latter is named “Sorcerer.” Additionally, the Duffer Brothers state, “The Turnbow Trap” is the most classic Stranger Things-y episode of the season. It’s got all our favorite things. Directed by one of our idols, Frank Darabont (Shawshank! Green Mile! Walking Dead!) — who literally came out of retirement for this. He crushed it, obviously.” For the fourth episode, they say that it is the most insane episode they have ever shot, so they are still recovering.

The Turnbow Trap will possibly see our beloved Hawkins gang getting tricked or trapped in the Upside Down. On the other hand, the term Sorcerer might be related to Vecna or Eleven. However, these are simply speculations as we will have to wait for the episodes’ release to actually learn what these titles mean.

For the uninitiated, Stranger Things Season 5 will feature a total of eight episodes; the first four will debut on Netflix on November 26, 2025. The series will then return with the following three episodes on December 25, 2025.

The finale will make its way to the streaming platform on December 31, 2025. Given that the Duffer Brothers confirm that the third and fourth episodes are ready, it implies that a lot of work remains for the rest of the episodes. However, there’s still ample time for the creators to finish the post-production stage for the rest of the episodes.