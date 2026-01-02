Stranger Things Spinoff Will Explore a New Mythology and This One Scene from Finale Will Play a Huge Role

After nine and a half years, our beloved Stranger Things characters bid us goodbye with the final installment released on December 31, 2025. Our heroes ultimately defeated Vecna in the Abyss and restored peace in Hawkins. While everyone moved on with their lives, our hearts broke to see Mike still unable to do so after Eleven left. However, those who still expect to see the couple reunite in a spinoff or something, let me clarify that the Duffer Brothers have already revealed that their part of the story is complete; there is nothing to tell now. So, let’s not set expectations for the original saga to expand any further; instead, patiently wait to see what the Spinoff has in store. Well, the Duffer Brothers have teased a crucial part of the spinoff story that you need to know about.

The Stranger Things Spinoff Will Finally Explore the Rock in the Briefcase

Image Credit: Upside Down Pictures (via Netflix)

In a recent interview with Variety, the Duffer Brothers revealed that they will start working on the Stranger Things spinoff this coming Monday, which is January 5, 2026. When asked about what it will be like, they mentioned that it will dig deeper into the mysterious rock that Henry Creel encountered in the cave.

The spinoff is going to delve into that and explain that, and you’re going to understand it. But it’s a completely different mythology. So it’s not a deep exploration of the Mind Flayer or anything like that. It’s very fresh and very new, but yes, it will answer some of the loose threads that are remaining.

The Stranger Things original story didn’t leave any stone unturned to give us a story that will stay with us forever. And now it’s time for the spinoff to make sure that the fandom isn’t disappointed. It will explore the untouched territory that the audience deserves to learn about.

Since the news has surfaced, there are several fans who claim that it would have been great if the series had explained the stone in the final season, instead of making us wait for the spinoff. A comment on X reads, “We wasted so many seasons with Vecna, I definitely don’t need Henry’s backstory anymore. We could’ve delved into all this instead of introducing Holly and the kids for half Season 5 for absolutely no good damn reason.’ ‘So they couldn’t finish their own show properly, and now they’re holding basic plot answers hostage behind a spinoff. Using a “rock in a briefcase” as a desperate tether to a dead franchise just proves they have zero original ideas left,’ reads another.

The Duffer Brothers have never disappointed us with the original saga, and now let’s wait and see how they shape the ambitious spinoff.