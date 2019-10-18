After announcing details about its Stadia game streaming service earlier this week, Google has now revealed that the Pixel 2/ 2 XL, as well as the Pixel 4/ 4 XL, will all support the platform. The company issued the clarification following confusion regarding the status of the company’s latest handsets after the official promotional video for Stadia failed to indicate support for either the Pixel 4 or Pixel 2 lineups.

In case you don’t know it already, the Founders Edition of Stadia, Google’s upcoming subscription-based game streaming service, will be released on November 19. Initially, only Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a lineups were confirmed to support the platform, but now the latest Pixel 4 handsets and the older Pixel 2 lineup have also been added to that list. Sadly though, the first-gen Pixel owners are apparently out of luck.

Along with Pixel smartphones, Google’s game streaming service will also support a number of Chrome OS tablets, such as the Pixel Slate, Acer Chromebook Tab 10 and HP Chromebook X2. Buyers will be able to purchase the Founder’s Edition of Google Stadia for $129.99. It will also come with a free copy of Destiny 2. After the free subscription is over, users will have to pay $9.99 per month.

According to Google, Stadia will only be launched in 14 countries to start off, including the US, UK, Canada, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands. While the company has said it plans to roll it out to more markets going forward, there’s no word yet on when that might happen. So if you’re in India and was hoping to take Google Stadia on a test drive, you can only hope that the country will be part of the first round of expansions early next year.