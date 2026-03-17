Tom Holland Confirms ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Trailer Release Date

One can’t believe their own eyes, but it’s been more than half a decade since the fan-favorite Spider-Man: No Way Home came out. The bittersweet ending of No Way Home promised a new start in life for our Peter Parker and we have been waiting to see our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man back in action for a long time. The release date for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already been set in stone. As we wait with bated breath for the first trailer of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom Holland has revealed the trailer premiere date today along with exciting details about a fan event.

The First Trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day Will Be Released on March 18, 2026 in Pieces by Fans

With rumors emerging online, Tom Holland has come out and revealed that the first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day will release tomorrow, March 18, 2026. Unlike never before, the production team have planned a special event where the amazing spider-man fans around the world will release the clips of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Tom Holland will also be arriving in New York city tomorrow morning to kick off the global event for the trailer release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. As Tom says, it seems that the clips of Spider-Man: Brand New Day would surface online first before the complete trailer is revealed to the world.

Spider-Man Brand New Day Teaser Clip

In addition to the announcement of the trailer release date, a new clip from the movie has also been shared showing our webbed hero in action.

Tomorrow is going to be a very special day for the cinema goers as the trailer for the most-anticipated Dune 3 is also releasing tomorrow alongside Spider-Man: Brand New Day. That said, what do you think about Sony’s strategy to release the exclusive clips of Brand New Day before the new trailer? Let us know in the comments below.