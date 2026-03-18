Spider-Man Brand New Day Trailer Released: Multiple Villains and Broader MCU Connection on the Cards

The official trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been released, giving fans the much-anticipated first look at Spider-Man 4. The trailer marks a major tonal shift in the way Spider-Man stories have been told so far in the MCU. Set to release on July 31, 2026, the film sees Tom Holland return as Peter Parker in a story that is set away from multiversal chronicles and focuses on ground-level narratives. The trailer arrives after months of anticipation and immediately establishes a darker atmosphere.

Following the event of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter is shown working completely alone, as no one remembers his identity. So, in true Spider-Man fashion, let’s swing into all the details we saw in Spider-Man Brand New Day’s trailer.

Spider-Man Brand New Day Trailer Teases Crime-Focused Story and a City in Chaos

The newly released trailer suggests that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will revolve around a growing criminal network within New York City rather than one primary big bad guy. Several sequences show Spider-Man navigating the streets of NYC while being involved in violent conflicts with multiple villains, such as Boomerang, Scorpion, and The Hand, apparently tracking what’s going on in the city.

Other than that, this trailer points towards a much deeper emotional angle Peter Parker is going through, where he sees people he loves, especially his best friend Ned and MJ, and they don’t remember a single thing about him. The clip also points towards the fact that MJ is dating someone new, and that realisation is truly heartbreaking for Peter.

However, some angles add to the mystery created by the clip. It appears that in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Peter will undergo some sort of metamorphosis, which will grant him natural webbing and superior abilities as compared to before. So, let’s wait and see what Marvel has cooked up for us this time around.

Punisher, Hulk, and Returning Characters Hint at Bigger MCU Connections

Image Credit: Marvel Studios (via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

Alongside the return of Tom Holland as Peter Parker, characters like Zendaya’s MJ are returning in the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but this time around, she might not play as important a part since she does not know who Peter is and is quite distant from our hero. The clip also gives us a glimpse of Jon Bernthal returning as The Punisher, pointing towards a much deeper street-level storytelling.

Moreover, The Hand is now confirmed to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which strongly points towards the film’s connections to the lore of Daredevil as well as further enhancing the chances of his apperance in the movie. Moreover, we get to see a glimpse of Doctor Bruce Banner interacting with Peter, which indicates that even though no one remembers him, he is still in touch with the people he once knew in one way or another.

Together, all these elements position Spider-Man: Brand New Day as a personal reset for Peter. While the movie appears to be much more grounded, the trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day suggests that it could play a role in setting up certain major crossovers. So, let’s wait and see what happens, and do let us know in the comments how you feel about the new trailer.