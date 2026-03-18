Popular Star Wars Actor To Play MJ’s Love Interest in Spider-Man Brand New Day

There’s a lot of, I mean a lot of hype around Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is scheduled to have a theatrical release on June 31, 2026. As of now, Marvel fans are desperately waiting for the first official trailer of the upcoming film. Well, the trailer is confirmed to be released on Wednesday, March 18, so it could drop any moment now. And ahead of the Brand New Day trailer release, several clips and screenshots have leaked. Apparently, the leaks have confirmed a rather interesting casting for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Eman Esfandi Will Play MJ’s Love Interest in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

In one of the leaked clips of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer, we can see a new character flirting with MJ while Peter looks at the entire scene with immense sadness. Well, the actor who’s playing MJ’s love interest in the trailer is none other than Eman Esfandi.

The sixteenth clip for Marvel Studio’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day has released. #SpiderManMovie #SpiderManBrandNewDay pic.twitter.com/HBJVVgpmmO — Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Countdown & News (@SpiderManCD) March 18, 2026

For the unaquainted, in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange erases the memory of Spider-Man’s identity from everyone’s mind, including MJ. This also means that MJ and Ned forgot about Peter and the time they spent with him. So, it makes sense why MJ is seen flirting with another guy in the Brand New Day trailer.

As for the actor, you may remember seeing Eman Esfandi in several popular projects, including The Inspection, Red 11, and King Richard. However, the actor is most recognizable for playing Jedi Ezra Bridger in Disney+’s Star Wars: Ahsoka. And now, the incredible American actor is ready to make rounds in the upcoming Spider-Man movie.

Of course, we’ve only seen very little of him in the leaked screenshots and clips. But fortunately, the official trailer’s release isn’t that far away, so we’ll see more of him very soon. Also, it’s hard to say the name of the character Eman Esfandi is playing in the movie, but hopefully, we’ll get that answer soon.