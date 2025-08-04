Spider-Man: Brand New Day to Officially Bring Back This MCU Phase 3 Villain

Spider-Man is once again the talk of the town as he gears up for his return to the big screen in Brand New Day. And while the hype around Tom Holland suiting up again is justified, let’s be honest, the real buzz is also coming from the villains being lined up for this one. Over the past few weeks, reports have been flying left and right about who might show up to challenge Spidey this time around, but now we finally have confirmation about the return of a villain whose cameo was almost forgotten after briefly surfacing during Marvel’s Phase 3. So, without wasting any more time, let’s swing right into the details.

Scorpion Is Confirmed to Appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Yes, you read that right, after years of being confined to animated shows and video games, Scorpion is finally making his live-action debut with Spider-Man: Brand New Day. While fans may remember Mac Gargan briefly showing up in Spider-Man: Homecoming, we never really got to see him unleash his full sting as the notorious villain. But that’s about to change.

The confirmation of Scorpion’s return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day comes straight from Michael Mando himself, the actor who played Scorpion in that short but memorable MCU Phase 3 cameo. He recently dropped a not-so-subtle hint on Instagram, posting a selfie with the caption “st!ng #Spiderman,” and let’s just say that was all the internet needed to go full detective mode.

In the picture he posted, we also got a clear look at the Scorpion tattoo on his neck, the same one we last saw in his brief appearance during Marvel’s Phase 3. But that’s not all. Mando also dropped a series of images on his Instagram stories that subtly hint at the suit he might be donning as Scorpion in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. And honestly, I think this is fantastic news.

Marvel has a bit of a habit of teasing characters in cameos and then completely ghosting them for years, so it’s genuinely refreshing to see them circling back to Mac Gargan and finally giving Scorpion the proper spotlight he deserves. Now, all that’s left to see is whether Marvel sticks the landing, because the potential is there, but they’ve got to bring the sting this time.