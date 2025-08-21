Spider-Man: Brand New Day Cast Adds the Popular ‘Severance’ Actor

The neighbourhood is all set to get a lot more friendly with Spider-Man coming back to the big screen with Brand New Day. The hype for this movie is at an all-time high because it has been a hot minute since Spider-Man appeared in his solo movie. However, another reason for the massive hype is the incredible cast this movie boasts, and now, another interesting name has been added to the roster. It has come to light that Tramell Tillman has finally come up from the severed floor and has been added to the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Image Credit: Apple TV+ (via Apple TV+ Press)

According to Variety, they have confirmed that Tramell Tillman, known for playing Seth Milchick in Severance, is now an official member of Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s cast. However, his character is being kept under wraps, and we have no idea what the extent of his role in the movie is.

He is not the only one who is being kept under wraps; another highly anticipated cast member of Spider-Man: Brand New Day is Sadie Sink. I think it would not be an exaggeration to say that who she is going to play is catching more heat on the internet than any other aspect of the movie.

Some say that she is going to appear as Gwen Stacy, while others speculate that she to take up the mantle of the Black Cat. So, with these questions and speculations floating around on the internet, we will let you know if we gather any further details, and if you have theories of your own, do let us know in the comments!