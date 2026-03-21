Marvel Sets 3 Dates for Upcoming Movies in 2028–2029, Removes Two MCU Projects

Marvel Studios has made a significant and somewhat unexpected change to its theatrical roadmap, adding three untitled upcoming movies to its 2028-2029 slate while removing two previously scheduled projects. The move points towards a deeper shift in how Marvel is approaching the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially when we are moving closer to the conclusion of the Multiverse Saga with the release of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. The newly revealed release slots fall in prime blockbuster release windows, especially in 2028. This suggests that these mystery projects are not minor entries but key projects that will probably play an important role in the future of the MCU. So, let’s take a look at everything we have regarding this update so far.

What the New 2028–2029 Mystery Marvel Movies Could Be

Image Credit: Marvel

According to the latest reports, Marvel Studios has added July 28, 2028, May 4, 2029, and July 13, 2029 to its release schedule while removing February 18 and November 10, 2028. As of now, Marvel has not revealed what the titles of these movies are, but looking at the placement, we can most certainly make an educated guess as to what they could be.

The first thing that comes to mind with these release dates is that it could be pointing towards the upcoming, much-anticipated X-Men movie, which was confirmed a while ago by Marvel Studios. Since Secret Wars is expected to reboot the MCU majorly, it could serve as a perfect opportunity for Marvel to introduce mutants as a central part of the MCU in a fresh timeline.

Other than X-Men, there are strong speculations that one of these release dates could belong to Shang-Chi 2, which initially was speculated to release much earlier but was then delayed, and we still don’t have an official release date from Marvel Studios. However, the chances of it releasing sometime in 2027 are much higher.

Except for Shang-Chi 2, there are confirmed reports of conversations in place within Marvel for a third Black Panther movie, which will recast Chadwick Boseman. As of now, it’s really hard to figure out what these projects will turn out to be, but as soon as we catch wind of any further updates, we will let you guys in on it ASAP.