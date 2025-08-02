Spider-Man: Brand New Day Confirmed to Feature the Hulk and a Massive Superhero Showdown

Spider-Man fans are living their best life right now with all the reveals pouring in about the upcoming entry in the franchise. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is officially set to bring back Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, and this time, he won’t be swinging solo. Rumors had been circling for a while about The Hulk and The Punisher joining forces with Spidey in this film, and now, those reports have finally been confirmed.

Not only are we getting this unexpected trio, but there’s also word of a massive superhero showdown brewing in the mix. So, without further ado, here’s everything we know so far.

Image Credit: Sony/X (via Sony Pictures)

In a recent update, Mark Ruffalo has confirmed that he will be returning as The Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This news came via The Hollywood Reporter, although they haven’t revealed much about how exactly Hulk will fit into the storyline. Interestingly, another report from THR also teases a combat sequence involving The Hulk, Punisher, and Spider-Man, which definitely raises the stakes for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The report mentions—

“The plot details are being kept under the vest, but you can bet that, in the mighty Marvel manner, Spider-Man, Punisher and Hulk will all fight one another before figuring out who the real bad guys are.“

So, with that being mentioned, it looks like we’ve got a lot to unpack once Brand New Day swings into theaters. One interesting twist here is that the report mentioning the rumored showdown between the three heroes has now been removed by THR, which suggests it might’ve touched on something Marvel wasn’t quite ready to reveal. What do you think? Let us know in the comments!