First Spider-Man: Brand New Day Teaser Gives Us a Sneak Peek at Spider-Man’s Suit

It’s been a while since we saw Spider-Man in a live-action movie on the big screen. However, that’s about to change with Sony’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day releasing next year. The movie is headed for filming today, and Sony has given us a sneak peek at Spider-Man’s suit in the first teaser for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The 9-second clip doesn’t reveal much but teases Spider-Man’s suit along with what seems to be the background music from the upcoming movie. The suit has thick lines and does not seem to be very shiny. In fact, the suit resembles a lot like the one worn by Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man.

We don’t have many details about Spider-Man: Brand New Day as of now, as the movie is scheduled to release in 2026. However, we know that Tom Holland and Zendaya will reprise their roles as Peter Parker and MJ, respectively. If rumors are to be believed, the movie could bring in Scorpion and Hob Gobblin as the villains.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will release in theatres on July 31, 2026.