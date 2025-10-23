Sopranos Creator Is Working on a New Series on Project MKUltra, the Real Story That Inspired Stranger Things

David Chase, the brilliant mind who gave us The Sopranos, has confirmed that he is returning with yet another amazing series. His upcoming limited series will be based on the illegal and inhumane CIA experiments that were conducted during the Cold War. As confirmed by Deadline, David Chase will adapt the events from John Lisle’s Project Mind Control: Sidney Gottlieb, the CIA, and the Tragedy of MKUltra.

Project: MKUltra Will Focus on CIA’s Illegal Mind-altering Experiments

Image Credit: Instagram (via strangerthingstv)

For the unacquainted, MKUltra was the illegal human experiments that the CIA conducted at the height of the Cold War. These experiments were run from 1953 to 1973; yes, for twenty long years, several humans were subjected to torture. Sidney Gottlieb was the person who supervised and headed these experiments on humans. The hope behind MKUltra was to create a mind-altering drug that could help control the minds of these subjects. In fact, LSD, the psychedelic drug that we see in current times, is the result of MKUltra.

MKUltra is a dark chapter of the Cold War that stayed under the rubble for a long time. While many people know about such experiments, there are several who aren’t aware of what the CIA did in the shadows. So, David Chase, along with Nicole Lambert, intends to bring this chapter to life in the form of a limited series at HBO. David and Nicole will serve as the executive producers of the upcoming series, while Nicole will also be the Head of Production and Development.

Chase’s Sopranos is a critically acclaimed TV series with an amazing cast that won not one but seven Emmys. So, it’s understandable why the fans are excited for Project: MKUltra. It’s going to be yet another outstanding drama series that will go down in history.

Also, you should know that this is not the first time that MKUltra has been mentioned in a TV series. Interestingly, we have seen Project MKUltra being referenced in Stranger Things. In fact, these real-life experiments were the inspiration behind the entire story of Stranger Things.