Peaky Blinders Sequel TV Show Announced; Will Revolve Around New Generation of Shelbys

Whether you admit it or not, most ownership of trench coats back in 2013 was a result of Thomas Shelby’s aura. Peaky Blinders was not just a show but an epic that will go down in the history of cinema as one of the greatest shows ever made. Now, as the famous saying goes, history has a habit of repeating itself, and such is the case for Peaky Blinders. It has now been confirmed that a sequel series for Peaky Blinders will be coming on Netflix via none other than Steven Knight himself. So, here is everything we know about it Peaky Blinders TV show.

Details About Peaky Blinders TV Show Revealed by Steven Knight

Image Credit: Fred Duval / Shutterstock

The reveal of this sequel came to us via a report from The Hollywood Reporter. According to their report, Netflix and BBC have given an order for two seasons of this Peaky Blinders sequel under the direction of Steven Knight. According to Knight, the sequel will take us back to Birmingham, but the story will grow its roots in the aftermath of the Birmingham blitz. In a statement, Steven said-

“I’m thrilled to be announcing this new chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. Once again it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz. The new generation of Shelbys have taken the wheel and it will be a hell of a ride,”

Along with the details shared by Knight, we also have a confirmed synopsis of the Peaky Blinders TV show by Netflix that reads-

“Britain, 1953. After being heavily bombed in World War II, Birmingham is building a better future out of concrete and steel. In a new era of Steven Knight’s Peaky Blinders, the race to own Birmingham’s massive reconstruction project becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions. This is a city of unprecedented opportunity and danger, with the Shelby family right at its blood-soaked heart.”

So, with all of these reveals at hand, it looks like we are in for a pretty interesting ride. However, what’s left to see is how the audience reacts to a new generation of Shelbys taking the lead this time around, but as far as I think, fans would love to see a brand new pair of dusty black coats and red right hands on the streets of Birmingham.

Even though we don’t have a confirmed release date or cast as of now, as soon as we have some intel on it, we will let you know.