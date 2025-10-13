Marvel’s Wonder Man Trailer Takes Us Behind the Superhero Spotlight

After the undeniable success of Marvel Zombies, fans expect nothing less from Marvel than bangers moving forward, but it looks like the studio is experimenting with something brand new. The first trailer for Wonder Man has been released, and it appears not to be your average superhero TV show. Now, if you are wondering what makes me say so, let’s dive right into everything we got to see in the first trailer of Wonder Man.

What’s So Different About Marvel’s Wonder Man?

Wonder Man brings Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as ‘Simon Williams’, a struggling Hollywood actor. However, things take a massive turn as he finds out about the remake of a movie close to his heart, Wonder Man. He starts making every effort possible to land the role, and it appears that a major part of this show revolves around this very plot point.

Along with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, we also get to see the return of Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery in the trailer for Wonder Man, an actor you might remember from Iron Man 3 and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”. In the comic books, this Marvel character was the son of a rich industrialist who attained near invincibility after a deal went south with Baron Zemo.

However, it looks like Marvel is playing with the original story a bit, so we will have to wait and see what we will get to see as Wonder Man releases on Disney+ on January 27, 2026.