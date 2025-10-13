Home > News > Marvel’s Wonder Man Trailer Takes Us Behind the Superhero Spotlight

Marvel’s Wonder Man Trailer Takes Us Behind the Superhero Spotlight

Shashank Shakya
Comments 0
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams in Wonder Man Trailer
Image Credit: Marvel Studios (via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)
In Short
  • Wonder Man takes us to the story of Simon Williams, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.
  • According to the trailer, he is a struggling actor who is determined to play the role of Wonder Man in the remake of his favourite childhood film.
  • Wonder Man is set to release on Disney+ on January 27, 2026.

After the undeniable success of Marvel Zombies, fans expect nothing less from Marvel than bangers moving forward, but it looks like the studio is experimenting with something brand new. The first trailer for Wonder Man has been released, and it appears not to be your average superhero TV show. Now, if you are wondering what makes me say so, let’s dive right into everything we got to see in the first trailer of Wonder Man.

What’s So Different About Marvel’s Wonder Man?

Wonder Man brings Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as ‘Simon Williams’, a struggling Hollywood actor. However, things take a massive turn as he finds out about the remake of a movie close to his heart, Wonder Man. He starts making every effort possible to land the role, and it appears that a major part of this show revolves around this very plot point.

Along with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, we also get to see the return of Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery in the trailer for Wonder Man, an actor you might remember from Iron Man 3 and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”. In the comic books, this Marvel character was the son of a rich industrialist who attained near invincibility after a deal went south with Baron Zemo.

However, it looks like Marvel is playing with the original story a bit, so we will have to wait and see what we will get to see as Wonder Man releases on Disney+ on January 27, 2026.

Related Articles
Marvel & DC’s Biggest Fight Isn’t on Screen, It’s Over Using AI for Creativity
Shashank Shakya Oct 10, 2025
Hailee Steinfeld Confirms Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Has Entered Production
Shashank Shakya Oct 4, 2025
Mark Ruffalo’s Hot Take: Hulk Can Beat Superman, What Do You Think?
Shashank Shakya Oct 1, 2025
Vision Actor Paul Bettany Says Vision Quest Is About “Intergenerational Trauma…Fathers and Sons”
Shashank Shakya Sep 29, 2025
#Tags
#Marvel
Shashank Shakya

Shashank Shakya is an entertainment writer at Beebom. He has completed his Bachelors (Honors) in English Literature and is a published author. Shashank boasts incomparable knowledge about the Marvel and DC universe, along with other branches of entertainment with substantial experience in the field of writing.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...