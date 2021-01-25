2021 could be the year of smaller phones. Apple decided to bring users a smaller form factor with the iPhone 12 mini. And though its demand is not as high as the Cupertino giant may have anticipated, Android phone makers are looking to follow suit this year. Sony could be the first one to unveil a smaller smartphone and resurrect its Xperia Compact lineup in 2021.

Reputable tipster OnLeaks (via Voice) has shared not only the CAD renders but some key details for the Xperia Compact 2021 as well. The renders reveal that it won’t be a flagship smartphone like its previous-gen Xperia Z and XZ series. It will be a budget smartphone with a waterdrop notch and a dual rear-camera island.

Xperia Compact will feature a 5.5-inch screen, smaller than the 5.7-inch screen of the Xperia XZ2. There’s a huge bottom bezel and a waterdrop notch, housing an 8MP selfie camera, at the top. Its dimensions are rumored to be 153 x 72 x 11.1mm, which don’t look as compact as the iPhone 12 mini (131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4mm).

The fingerprint sensor is present on the edge and doubles as the power button. There’s also a volume rocker and a dedicated camera button on the right edge. Sony also offers USB Type-C charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack aboard this budget smartphone.

The vertical dual-camera setup, which resembles the current Xperia lineup, is said to include a 13MP primary camera. The secondary camera deets are unknown right now. There’s also no word on the battery and internal hardware of the Xperia Compact. We will possibly learn more as we get closer to launch day, whose details are still in the dark.

Are you excited for a wave of compact Android phones in 2021? Or is it a really niche market and Sony shouldn’t follow after Apple’s lead? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.