Snap Might Develop AR Glasses That Can be Controlled by Human Brain!

After recently reporting its first-ever profit (thanks to the massive growth of its messaging platform Snapchat), Snap Inc is now looking to develop advanced AR devices that can be controlled by users through their brains. Sounds pretty sci-fi-like, right? The company recently acquired a company that specializes in brain-computer interfaces to help Snap develop its next-gen AR glasses. So let’s take a look at the details below.

Snap’s AR Glasses Will Be Made by NextMind

Snap recently announced its acquisition of a Paris-based startup, NextMind, that develops brain-computing interfaces (BCI) to let users control smart gadgets and computer systems with their minds. The NextMind team will join Snap Labs to develop the next generation of AR devices that might let users interact and control virtual objects with their brains.

Currently, NextMind has a basic head-worn, non-invasive EEG (electroencephalogram) device in its product portfolio. This means the device does not “read” thoughts or send any signal to the brain.

It comes with advanced sensors and translation tech that allow users to control computer interfaces and smart gadgets with the power of their minds in real-time. The device consists of a compact sensor to translate neural signals into real-world actions like changing the color of a smart bulb or making adjustments in an app. You can check out this product from the attached video.

Now, Snap has its own AR-based smart glass line, including models like Spectacles 2 and 3. The smart glasses from Snap already come with advanced augmented reality (AR) capabilities. With NextMind’s neural technology, the next-gen Spectacles could let users control the AR environments with their brains.

But, NextMind’s own neural headband will be discontinued. It is to ensure that the NextMind team can entirely focus on Snap’s upcoming project developments. However, the company will continue to operate from its home country, which is France.

Snap has not disclosed the acquisition price. Other details regarding this possible Snap product are also unknown. We will let you know once more details are out, so, stay tuned. Meanwhile, what do you think about Snap’s future AR Glasses that will be controlled by users’ brains? Would you get it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.