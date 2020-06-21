With all the hustle and bustle of today’s world, it is pretty important to keep oneself healthy, both physically and mentally. While there are several machines like the Yves-Behar smart mirror with a built-in weight training system to stay physically fit, there aren’t a lot of devices that can help one stay mentally healthy. Well, the “Powermask” is one such “smart mask” that can help you stay mentally peaceful and improve your well-being.

Developed by a company named Silentmode, the “Powermask” is designed to reduce stress levels of an individual by helping the user perform several breathing exercises. The company states that “this is NOT designed to be a sleep mask” and “it is best described as a ‘sensory deprivation mask’ designed to help you with your mental fitness”.

Now, the “Powermask” is manufactured with Grade-3 memory foam for extreme comfort to the eyes when you are wearing it. It blocks out most of the light from outside and is termed as a “100% blackout mask”. It also has a built-in Bluetooth speaker that can connect to your smartphone to combine breathing exercises with “evidence-based Beats”. And you can even access exclusive breathing and relaxation programmes that can help you train your nervous system for improved well-being.

You can also use the company’s Breathonics app along with your “smart mask” to take your mental fitness to the next level. The app connects with the “Powermask” to monitor your breathing exercises. And it also helps you to perform heart rate variability (HRV) training to channel your energy and enhance your focus.

So, if you are that person who works most of the time in a day and stresses out about things at night, then you should definitely check out the “Powermask” to improve your mental health and elevate your focus. You can order the mask for a price of $179 (~Rs 13,649) and it will get to your place by August.