Slack has signed a multi-year agreement with Amazon. As part of the partnership, Slack will use Amazon’s infrastructure to step up its service, and Amazon employees will primarily use Slack at work.

The technical integrations through this partnership include four main aspects:

Amazon Chime infrastructure with Slack Calls

AWS Key Management Service with Slack Enterprise Key Management (EKM)

AWS Chatbot integration with Slack

Amazon AppFlow integration with Slack

Slack, which recently also rolled out a new design, will use Amazon’s Chime for audio calls, video calls, and screen sharing in calls. Switching to Amazon Chime is believed to drastically improve the overall calling experience in the platform.

The company will also integrate AWS Chatbot and Amazon AppFlow into its platform. For the uninitiated, AWS Chatbot uses an interactive agent to keep teams in the loop with the latest developments. Amazon will provide Slack users access to more than 175 AWS services through AWS Chatbot.

Amazon AppFlow, on the other hand, is a service that users can utilize to securely transfer data between Slack and AWS services such as Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) and Amazon Redshift.

With all these integrations, Slack aims to attract enterprise customers against the likes of Microsoft Teams. Meanwhile, Microsoft recently announced new features for Teams at its Build 2020 developer conference.

“Strategically partnering with AWS allows both companies to scale to meet demand and deliver enterprise-grade offerings to our customers. By integrating AWS services with Slack’s channel-based messaging platform, we’re helping teams easily and seamlessly manage their cloud infrastructure projects and launch cloud-based services without ever leaving Slack,” said Stewart Butterfield, CEO, and co-founder of Slack.