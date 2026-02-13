Home > News > Silent Hill: Townfall Embraces First-Person Horror in Major Franchise Shift

Silent Hill: Townfall Embraces First-Person Horror in Major Franchise Shift

Aryan Singh
Silent Hill Townfall St. Amelia
In Short
  • Silent Hill: Townfall will be released sometime in 2026.
  • The title sees protagonist Simon Ordell visit the mysterious town of St. Amelia in search of his female companion.
  • The game is an entirely first-person experience.

After years of inactivity, the Silent Hill franchise has recently picked up a serious amount of steam. In the past two years alone, we’ve seen three different entries in the franchise, and that’s not counting the in-development Silent Hill 1 Remake. To keep the momentum going, Konami has just revealed new info about the previously announced Silent Hill: Townfall, which is all set to embrace first-person horror gameplay.

Silent Hill: Townfall Oozes SH2 Vibes Through Mist-Choked Streets and Haunting Audio Design

Initially announced all the way back in 2022, Silent Hill: Townfall is being developed by a small team at Screen Burn Interactive. The game’s PlayStation State of Play trailer revealed key details surrounding the title, including its setting, protagonist, gameplay elements, and more.

Silent Hill Townfall Gameplay
For starters, Townfall is set in the mist-choked streets of St. Amelia, a location that looks distinctively British, or possibly Scottish, given the development team’s origins. Covered in mist and plastered with distressing signage, the town is evidently leaning into the environmental storytelling and aesthetic that made Silent Hill 2 so compelling. The SH2 comparisons don’t stop there, as Townfall’s protagonist, Simon Ordell, also takes on this nightmare in an attempt to find his long-lost female companion.

Navigation through St. Amelia is facilitated by a new take on the franchise’s handheld radio. Named the CRTV, the retro device allows Simon to ‘see’ through the environment and locate nearby threats, while also using innovative techniques to produce the gritty, authentic audio and video that the series is known for.

Easily the biggest reveal of the new trailer was a look at the combat gameplay. Silent Hill: Townfall is set to be the first full-length, first-person game in the franchise (barring The Short Message), featuring visceral combat and an intuitive peek system. The game will feature firearms, such as a Revolver, but the devs have emphasized the need for avoiding combat when possible since enemies are trained to dynamically hunt down the player. Naturally, the title’s puzzle-solving gameplay will also be entirely first-person.

Silent Hill: Townfall is confirmed to release in 2026 for PS5 and PC. The title is currently available for wishlisting, so be sure to visit its store page if you’re excited for the horror adventure.

Aryan Singh

A massive gaming nerd who's been writing stuff on the internet since 2021, Aryan covers single-player games, RPGs, and live-service titles such as Marvel Rivals and Call of Duty: Warzone. When he isn't clacking away at his keyboard, you'll find him firing up another playthrough of Fallout: New Vegas.

