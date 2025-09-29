Silent Hill f Hits 1 Million Sales in 4 Days, on Track to Beat Silent Hill 2 Remake

Silent Hill f is off to a flyer both critically and commercially, as evidenced by its Metacritic score and a recent sales report published by Konami. Developed by NeoBards Entertainment, the horror game does justice to the classic IP by capturing the psychologically unnerving brand of horror the franchise is known for. Players and critics alike have lauded the title with praise, and all that acclaim is being reflected in the sales department as well.

Silent Hill, as a franchise, struggled with its identity in the late 2000s with games that were competent in most areas but failed to deliver on that trademark sense of mystique and macabre. Silent Hill 2 Remake effectively changed the series’ fortunes, drawing praise from both newcomers and series veterans.

That momentum has now been sustained by Silent Hill f, which was dubbed “a genre-defining masterpiece” in our review. Fans of the title will be pleased to know that the game is also doing well on the commercial front.

Silent Hill f Has Sold Over 1 Million Copies in Four Days

Image Credit: Konami (screenshot by Sanmay/Beebom)

As confirmed via an official statement, “cumulative worldwide shipments of Silent Hill f” have surpassed 1 million units in just four days. In comparison, it took the Silent Hill 2 Remake a full week to achieve the same feat. Konami added that the game is” growing in shipments (sales) at an even faster pace in each region, including Japan.“

That last statement, if the pace keeps up, should see Silent Hill f exceed its predecessor when it comes to lifetime sales, but this remains to be seen. Given the unanimous praise, the game could be in line for some sort of recognition at this year’s Game Awards, which would certainly result in a post-launch sales boost.

Regardless of what happens, the title’s reception should give Konami enough encouragement to invest in its IP. The Japanese publisher has already secured Bloober Team’s services for a remake of the first Silent Hill (1999), and hopefully, it will consider green-lighting other original entries as well.

Have you checked out Silent Hill f yet? Be sure to let us know in the comments.