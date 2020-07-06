Given the current circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic, availing customer support from brands can be a hassle. As a step to make it easier for customers, Samsung India has now started offering customer support through WhatsApp.

If you’re a Samsung customer, all you have to do is text Samsung’s WhatsApp support number 1800-5-7267864. After saving the number, you’ll see it in your WhatsApp contacts list. Open the chat window and send them your query. You can avail technical support, get information about service center locations, repair status, and more. The service is available from 9 AM to 6 PM on all days of the week.

Apart from WhatsApp, Samsung offers a number of customer support options such as remote support, live chat, call center-based technical assistance, video tips, and Samsung Members app. Samsung claims to resolve over 70,000 queries through remote support every month. The company offers remote support to all Samsung smartphone and Smart TV users.

In case you didn’t know already, the Samsung Members app has over nine million users. Samsung customers may use the app for live chat, placing service requests, tracking repair progress, remote support, and phone diagnostics. Moreover, there’s a community section that you may use for helping yourself and engaging with other Samsung users.

“WhatsApp support is another step we have taken to provide contactless service options to our consumers, especially in the current situation. We are confident that this will help us deepen our consumer connect while providing greater convenience to them. We are hopeful our consumers will utilize the WhatsApp support service to ensure they stay home and stay safe,” said Sunil Cutinha, Vice President, Customer Service, Samsung India.