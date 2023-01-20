Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Price Leaked and There’s No Surprise Really

Samsung is all set to launch the highly anticipated Galaxy S23 series on February 1 but it feels like we already know the phones, thanks to the plethora of leaks that have appeared in the past. And now, the final nail in the coffin is the price leak, which appears to be nothing surprising. Have a look at what to expect.

Galaxy S23 Series Price Tipped

The Galaxy S23 series’ US pricing has been leaked via Verizon documents, courtesy of Reddit. The document doesn’t directly say Galaxy S23 and mentions the codename, Diamond. So, we get the DM1 (the Galaxy S23), the DM2 (the Galaxy S23+), and the DM3 (the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

It is revealed that the DM1 will start at $799 (~ Rs 64,800), the DM2 will start at $999 (~ Rs 81,000), and the DM3 will have a starting price of $1,199 (~ Rs 97,200). If this is the actual case, it isn’t really a surprise as the price is similar to that of the Galaxy S22 series.

Image: Reddit

The S23 phones are expected to come in two RAM+Storage configurations, 8GB+256GB and 8GB+512GB. The color options have also been mentioned. The Galaxy S23, the S23+, and the S23 Ultra are said to come in Phantom Black, Cream, Lavender, and Green colors.

Talking about the specs, we already know that the S23 series will be powered by the slightly modified Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. As per a previously leaked spec sheet (1,2), the Galaxy S23 will get a 6.1-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED display, triple rear cameras (50MP, 12MP, 10MP), a 10MP front camera, a 3,900mAh battery with 25W fast charging, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and Android 13-based One UI 5.0, among other things.

The Galaxy S23+ is expected to feature a bigger 6.6-inch 120Hz screen and a 4,700mAh battery with 45W fast charging. The rest of the specs are expected to be the same. As for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, it is likely to feature a much bigger 6.7-inch display, 200MP quad rear cameras with 100x zoom, S Pen support, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, and more.

Image: Winfuture.de

The design should be similar to the S22 lineup but will see the departure of the Contour Cut design. Now, it remains to be seen what all becomes true and for this, we will have to wait until the February 1 Galaxy Unpacked event. Stay tuned for the event coverage and do share your thoughts on the Galaxy S23 leaked price in the comments below.

Featured Image Courtesy: Winfuture.de