Ryan Coogler Set to Direct ‘The X-Files’ Reboot with Danielle Deadwyler in the Cast

When we talk about mystery-horror shows, The X-Files is one of the most distinctive yet intriguing shows to run on television. The original show aired from 1993 to 2002. However, considering the popularity of the show, a revival was created in 2016 that ran for 2 years, concluding in 2018 with a whopping total of 218 episodes. Now, it’s no secret that there have been talks of a revival for the series, and now, it’s confirmed that Ryan Coogler will direct a reboot of The X-Files, along with Danielle Deadwyler as a member of the cast.

What Do We Know so Far About the X-Files Reboot?

Recently, an exclusive report came forward from Deadline, which confirmed that a pilot episode has been greenlit for The X-Files by Hulu. Danielle Deadwyler is confirmed to be cast as one of the two FBI agents who will lead this reboot.

According to Deadline, the official description of the X-Files reboot tells us that two FBI Agents who have very different mindsets are made to work together to solve unusual cases, reviving a long-shut-down section of the department. The description reads-

“Two highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents form an unlikely bond when they are assigned to a long-shuttered division devoted to cases involving unexplained phenomena.”

Last April, in an interview, Ryan Coogler confirmed his involvement with The X-Files Reboot during a podcast apperance where he revealed how excited he is to work on the project, and if he and his team get it right, it will be a really scary show that the X-Files fans will truly appreciate. In his comment, he said

I’ve been excited about that for a long time, and I’m fired up to get back to it. Some of those episodes, if we do our jobs right, will be really f*cking scary, We’re gonna try to make something really great and really be something for the real X-Files fans, and maybe find some new ones.”

So, with all that in place, it is pretty certain that Ryan Coogler is all in on the X-Files Reboot and is looking forward to working on it. Considering the job he has done on Sinners, it’s safe to say that the fan favourite franchise is in good hands.