Resident Evil Requiem Could Give Leon and Grace Equal Playtime in the Spotlight

Sanmay Chakrabarti
Resident Evil Requiem Playtime
Image Credit: Capcom
In Short
  • Resident Evil Requiem will switch between Leon and Grace as the protagonist.
  • A new leak has revealed that the campaign will have a total of 18 hours of playtime.
  • Both Leon and Grace are supposed to have equal playtime, approximately 9 hours each.

Resident Evil Requiem is only weeks away from release, and I am sure you are already ready for it. The ninth installment of the mainline Resident Evil game initially was only supposed to feature Grace Ashcroft as the main protagonist. But Capcom had other plans as they soon revealed that Leon Kennedy would make a return as the second protagonist of Requiem. Now, a new leak has surfaced that speculates that Grace and Leon would share equal playtime in Resident Evil Requiem’s playthrough.

Resident Evil Requiem Playtime for Leon and Grace Leaked

According to a new leak appearing on social media, Resident Evil Requiem will be 18 hours long. The leak also suggests that both Leon and Grace would share the play time, having 9 hours each. Previously, Capcom had officially announced that the main campaign would periodically switch the PoV between Leon and Grace from time to time, instead of giving them dedicated campaigns.

If the leak is true, then Resident Evil Requiem players will have a lot to look forward to, as most Resident Evil games are known to be limited to 10 hours for the main content. Only Resident Evil 4 and 6 truly broke that barrier, and both of them are greatly loved by the community.

Resident Evil Requiem play time as leon and grace
Image Credit: Capcom

Leon’s new appearance is also quite a change, as he is no longer the youthful man fans know him to be from previous games. But with age, Leon has also become even more fierce and competent at blasting mutants. His playstyle is shown to be more direct, with him blasting through the enemies like a hot knife through butter. Comparatively, Grace’s playthrough segments will be much more fear-inducing as her character itself has been made to appear shaky.

Together, their dynamics may make Resident Evil Requiem one of the best in the franchise. So, what’s your take on the Resident Evil Requiem playtime leak? Let us know in the comments below.

Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time. He also loves solving puzzles, and is proud of maintaining his long winning streak on NYT Connections.

