While Realme will debut its premium ANC-backed neckband-style earphones in India today, its rival, Redmi, is building out its own affordable audio portfolio as well. After Redmi Earbuds S and wired earphones, the company has today launched the Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones in India.

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones: Specs

As you can tell from the pictures, it is an in-ear neckband-style earphone that’s quite lightweight (weighs just 21 grams) and offers up to 12 hours of music playback at 80 percent volume. Redmi also claims to offer around 200 hours of standby time, which sounds great.

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones are built with an anti-slip and flexible material to enable you to comfortably wear these around your neck all day long. This earphone includes magnetic earbuds, which is great but lacks the play/ pause functionality you have aboard the Realme Wireless Buds Pro and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. It simply helps keep the earphones secure around the neck. You also have anti-wax silicone ear tips we saw on the Redmi Earphones.

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones feature a 9.2mm driver, which the company says should offer you ‘superior sound with pro bass’ in this price bracket. You also have dual microphones on board to enable ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) and offer superior call quality. The earphones can connect to both Android and iOS devices over Bluetooth 5.0 and carry an IPX4 water resistance rating.

Also, if you didn’t already notice, this neckband-style earphone from Redmi looks very similar to the Mi Neckband Bluetooth earphones that launched in India back in 2019.

Price and Availability

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones have been at Rs. 1,299 in India but will sell at an introductory price of Rs. 999 for a limited period of time. It goes on sale starting today, exclusively on Mi.com, Flipkart, and offline stores. You can choose between two color variants – black and blue.