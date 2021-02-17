After the Realme X7 5G series, the Chinese giant is gearing up to launch the Narzo 30 series in India. The company has been teasing its upcoming lineup on social media for the past week. We have also seen leaks for Narzo-branded gaming accessories and a rumored 24th February launch date. And today, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has given us a first look at the Narzo 30 Pro 5G.

Realme recently launched its first set of affordable 5G smartphones in India. With the Narzo 30 series, the company is looking to further democratize 5G connectivity. Narzo 30 Pro 5G will be the first-ever 5G-enabled Narzo smartphone to launch in India.

Glad to announce a new program named #MadhavsTechSquad, where #realmeCommunity members will get a chance to review our upcoming offerings, before we launch it to the masses. Kicking off the program off with 5 #realmeFans for the upcoming #Narzobyrealme Launch. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/9IRJnvLgCR — Madhav FutureX (@MadhavSheth1) February 17, 2021

In the tweet attached above, Sheth can be seen holding the Narzo 30 Pro 5G. We now know that it will sport a triple camera setup and a bluish rear panel. You can also see the device’s retail packaging, which was chosen by a poll on Twitter earlier last week. Realme appears to be going with a blue hue for Narzo devices – a departure from the signature yellow color.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro: Specifications (Rumored)

Now, if rumors are to be believed, then Narzo 30 Pro will be rebranded Realme Q2 that was launched in China earlier last year. The company could make some minor changes to the camera or charging speeds for the Indian market though.

Coming to the specs, the device will feature a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2400 x 1080-pixel resolution. There’s a punch-hole at the top left, housing a 16MP selfie camera, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The latter will also double as the power button.

The MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G chipset, also found on the Realme X7, will run the show under the hood. You will also find up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. But, we expect the company to upgrade the charging speeds from 30W on the Q2 to 50W on the Narzo 30 Pro.

As for the rear optics, the device will feature a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The LED flash sits in the rectangular camera module.

We even saw the Narzo 30 Pro 5G make an appearance in a leaked poster, attached above. It boasts the same design as the one shown off by Sheth and confirms that the device will include a 120Hz display and Dimensity 800U chipset in India. It will rival the upcoming Redmi Note 10 series in the sub-Rs. 20,000 price segment.