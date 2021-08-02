Apple re-introduced its proprietary MagSafe wireless charging system in a new form with its iPhone 12 series. It is a one-of-a-kind magnetic wireless charging system that no other smartphones in the market possess. However, Realme is aiming to change that soon with the launch of its upcoming Realme Flash smartphone and a new MagDart charging system. Well now, ahead of its official launch, the official press renders of the device and a MagDart wallet accessory have been leaked.

The leak comes from tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka OnLeaks) in collaboration with 91Mobiles. The renders showcase the Realme Flash smartphone along with a MagDart Wallet attached to its back.

Realme Flash Renders (Leaked)

Starting with the design of the Realme Flash, the device looks premium. The renders show the back along with the attached accessory. So, as per the renders, the Realme Flash will rock a triple camera system at the back. Although we do not know the exact specs of the camera, there is a mention of a “Matrix AI” camera. You can check out the images below.

Moreover, we already know that Realme Flash will be the first Android smartphone to feature a magnetic charging system, similar to Apple’s MagSafe. In fact, yesterday XDA Developers shared a report with a video that showcases the MagDart charger as well as the Realme Flash device.

Furthermore, the video shows the charging speed of the device when charged using the MagDart charger. So, as per the video, the MagDart charger takes 3 minutes to charge the Realme Flash from 18% to 26%. Plus, the report says that the MagDart wireless charger can output a total of 50W of power and can deliver a charging speed of 35W to Realme Flash. You can check out the video right below.

Realme MagDart Wallet Renders (Leaked)

Coming to the Realme MagDart Wallet, the magnetic accessory looks similar to Apple’s MagSafe Wallet accessories. However, it has a unique aluminum foldable stand with a Realme branding that can support the device to stand vertically on a flat surface. As per the renders, the MagDart Wallet will come in a white color option and can store up to three debit or credit cards. Moreover, it looks like it will come in a leather finish.

Conclusively, this is all we know about the Realme Flash smartphone, the Magdart charger, and MagDart Wallet. As per reports, Realme aims to show off the device and accessories at a virtual event tomorrow. So, stay tuned for more updates.

Featured Image Courtesy: OnLeaks x 91Mobiles