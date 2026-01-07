Razor’s Project AVA is a Holographic AI Companion for Your Desk

Razor is bringing your Blade Runner-stye holographic AI dreams to life this year. At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, the gaming peripheral company showcased its upcoming product, called Project AVA. It is a holographic 24/7 companion that can help with your everyday tasks, as well as guide you in games. And you can reserve it for just $20.

As Razor explains on its website, Project AVA, “features a dynamic personality that learns and evolves based on your interactions. Brought to life as an animated 5.5″ 3D hologram, she uses human-like vision and audio sensing for full contextual awareness. AVA simplifies life by organizing your schedule, consulting on work tasks, and guiding you to victory as your enthusiastic gaming wingman.”

It looks similar to a 1st-gen Amazon Echo, with a jar-like design. It features dual mics at the top, alongside an HD camera and a down-firing speaker at the bottom. Project AVA is built specifically for Windows machines and, “requires a direct connection to a Windows PC via a USB-C cable.” This allows the AI companion to see the contents of your screen and provide real-time assistance in the games you are playing.

The AI companion is designed to be dynamic, changing its interaction based on your mood and habit. The 3D avatars have been developed in partnership with Animation Inc. and are powered by xAI’s Grok, who also powers AI companions like Ani. However, Razor has clarified on its website that, “AVA is built with an open, future-ready architecture intended to support compatibility with other leading AI platforms.”

This 5.5-inch holographic AI companion has a lot of people excited, and the internet is going crazy over the product already. Razer has already opened pre-bookings for Project AVA, and you can reserve one for yourself with just $20.

The exact price and release date remain unclear at this point, but Razor has mentioned that Project AVA is expected to launch in the second half of 2026. Apart from that, Razor also unveiled an AI headset called Project Motoko featuring cameras which will act like a real-time AI assistant.