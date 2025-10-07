Elon Musk’s xAI is Set to Release Its First AI-Generated Game in 2026

Elon Musk has been actively talking about AI game development, and today he took it to X to announce that xAI’s in-house game studio will be coming out with its first “great” title before the end of 2026.

Will We Get an AI-Generated Game Before GTA 6?

Elon Musk’s xAI has been looking to expand into game development for quite some time now. In February this year, he shared a job posting on X for game developers who are “interested in designing AI games first principles.” Musk also reshared a job posting for game developers to join the xAI game studio on 2nd October.

This brings us to today, when Musk shared a post on X announcing, “The XAI game studio will release a great AI-generated game before the end of next year“. Now, it is unclear what genre of game it will be, or even what the xAI CEO means by “great AI-generated game” in general. The project could employ the latest Grok 4 model as well as the Grok Imagine video generator to create virtual worlds in real time.

Image Credit: x/@elonmusk

Gaming studios are already employing AI in game development, whether it is for AI art or voice acting. Microsoft already showcased an AI-generated version of Quake II, which can generate gaming visuals in real-time, while Roblox has come out with its AI tool called the Roblox Cube to help developers build new games. So, the idea of a completely AI-generated game does not sound far-fetched.

Although we do not have much detail on what kind of game xAI is working on, given Musk’s preference for RPGs (Role Playing Games) like Diablo IV, The Battle of Polytopia, and Path of Exiles, we can speculate that its first big title could be a new IP in that genre. However, it could also be a first-person shooter similar to Call of Duty or Battlefield, given their mass appeal with the audience.