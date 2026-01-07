Razer’s New Headphones Have Cameras to Act as a Real-Time AI Assistant

At CES 2026, Razer unveiled a new type of wearable AI device called Project Motoko. It’s a wireless headset that turns a pair of headphones into an “always-on” AI assistant. Razer’s Project Motoko features cameras and microphones to see the world around you and interact with you in real-time. It basically integrates AI vision and audio to help with tasks including productivity, content capture, and gaming.

Project Motoko Turns a Gaming Headset Into an Always-On AI Companion

Razer has added dual FPV cameras mounted at eye level to match your natural viewpoint. The cameras also have stereoscopic precision which allow it to read depth and locate objects with sub-millimeter accuracy. At the same time, it maintains a wide field of vision, going beyond human peripheral vision. It can easily read symbols, text, and other details that you might miss.

The camera is paired with dual microphones including a far and near-field microphone. It can seamlessly capture your voice, pick up conversation from other people within the cameras’ view and also environmental audio. The best part is that Project Motoko lets you connect with AI models from OpenAI, Gemini, and Grok.

In case you are wondering, where can you use Project Motoko, well, it’s a device like AI glasses with cameras and microphones so there are many use cases. You can use it while cooking for guidance, get real-time translations while traveling, managing tasks hands-free, and best of all, get an immersive AI-driven guidance while gaming.

Basically, Project Motoko is an always-on device that can see and hear the world around you and you can use it as your AI companion in daily life. Note that it’s still a concept device and it’s not clear when Razer will release this AI device.

However, the company says the data from Project Motoko can be used for humanoid training and perception research. You can sign up here to access the first Developer Kit in the second quarter of 2026.