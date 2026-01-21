NYT Pips is a domino-based daily puzzle game that requires logical reasoning and critical thinking. The game is really challenging; while you can reveal answers if you are stuck solving the game, the real fun lies in solving the puzzle on your own. For example, yesterday’s Pip puzzle game, especially the hard difficulty level, took me around 10 good minutes to set the NYT Pips dominoes in the right positions. If you are stuck like me, check out yesterday’s NYT Pips hints and answers for January 20, 2026.

Yesterday’s Easy Pips Answer

3 7 9 = Click on a domino to place it on the board OR click on a cell on the board to show the domino.

Place the 6/6 domino in the orange colored section to satisfy the ‘=’ restriction.

Rotate and place the 1/1 domino in the top and then rotate the 6/4 domino and put it below the 1/1 domino to fulfill the ‘7’ restriction in the pink block.

Now, rotate the 1/5 domino and place it in the right corner and then place the 4/5 domino to satisfy the ‘7’ restriction.

Lastly, rotate and place the 2/3 domino to finally solve today’s NYT Pip.

Stumbled on this page by accident? Looking for today’s NYT Pips answers? Follow our daily puzzle page for the latest solutions.

Yesterday’s Medium Pips Answer

10 <3 >3 >1 10 10 = Click on a domino to place it on the board OR click on a cell on the board to show the domino.

Place the 5/5 domino in the bottom left corner to fulfill the ’10’ restriction.

Put the 4/3 domino vertically in the top left corner and then place the 6/1 domino adjacent to it.

Coming to the right side of the game, place the 2/0 domino in the extreme right corner at the bottom so that the domino with ‘2’ pip falls under the ‘=’ restriction.

Now, place the 6/1 domino vertically on the top right corner of today’s Pip medium puzzle.

Place the 5/2 domino between the 5/5 and 2/0 dominoes at the bottom horizontally.

Lastly, place the 5/3 domino above it.

Yesterday’s Hard Pips Answer

>8 2 = = 0 5 = 3 = = <2 5 <5 <6 Click on a domino to place it on the board OR click on a cell on the board to show the domino.

Place the 6/6 domino at the top to fulfill the ‘>8’ restriction and then place the 2/4 domino below it horizontally.

Pick the 2/1 domino and place it in the third row, first and second columns. Now, place the 5/2 domino adjacent to it.

Below the 1/2 domino, place the 2/2 domino and then put the 5/0 domino adjacent to it.

Now, to satisfy the ‘5’ restriction in purple, place the 2/5 domino with 5 pips falling in the purple box.

Below it, put the 2/3 and 2/6 dominoes vertically. Below it, put the 0/0 domino.

To fulfill ‘5’, ‘<5’, and ‘=’ restrictions at the bottom, place the 6/5 and 6/3 dominoes vertically respectively.

Coming to the right side of the puzzle, place the 1/1 domino at the bottom horizontally and then place the 3/3 domino above it.

Lastly, place the 1/3 domino in the extreme right position vertically to get today’s NYT Pip hard answer.

We hope that this walkthrough helped you in reaching yesterday’s Pip answer for January 20, 2026. If you’re still unsure of how the game fully works, use our how to play NYT Pips guide to understand the game rules and mechanics.