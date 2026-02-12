Yesterday Letroso Answer – Previous Day Solution

Solving a Letroso puzzle can be quite challenging at times, and the same goes for the puzzle for February 13. While some words pop into your head right away, yesterday’s mystery word can be a bit difficult for some people. A hint that may make solving yesterday’s Letroso easily is to move from one side to the other. If you’re still stuck, fret not. We’ve got the hints and answer for yesterday’s Letroso puzzle right here to help you crack the daily puzzle easily.

Hint for Yesterday’s Letroso

The daily word-building puzzle game Letroso offers players an enjoyable, yet challenging gameplay experience with unlimited attempts and multiple possibilities of guessing a word consisting of 3-10 letters, which can test your vocabulary and logical reasoning skills.

If you’re looking for hints and clues to solve yesterday’s Letroso, you’re at the right place. Here we’ve got hints, starting letter, the number of vowels, and if the Letroso word had double letters or not, to help you solve the puzzle in no time.

Hint 1 From one side to the other Reveal Hint

If this hint hasn’t helped you reach the final answer, by scrolling down, you will come across an additional hint that might take you a step closer to the mystery word.

SPOILERS AHEAD!

What Did Yesterday’s Letroso Answer Start with?

The answer to yesterday’s Letroso starts with the letter ‘A.’

Additional Hint for Yesterday’s Letroso Answer

If you still find solving the puzzle challenging, do not stress over it too much, as below you’ll come across an additional hint that will certainly help you out.

Hint 2 A crossword clue might go this way instead of down Reveal Hint

Did Yesterday’s Letroso Have Any Vowels?

Yesterday’s Letroso answer for Thursday, February 13, 2026, had two vowels.

If you’ve guessed the correct vowels, there’s a high chance that you’ll be able to guess the correct Letroso answer in no time.

Did the Letroso Yesterday Have Double Letters?

Yes, Yesterday’s Letroso did not consist of any double letters.

Double letters can narrow down the number of guesses and placement of letters in a Letroso since you can reshuffle them towards the beginning or ending of a word.

What is Yesterday’s Letroso Answer?

The answer of Letroso yesterday, on February 13, 2026, was:

1 ? A 2 ? C 3 ? R 4 ? O 5 ? S 6 ? S You can click on the ? reveal letter by letter before uncovering the full solution. Show Answer

Meaning of ACROSS: From one side to the other side of something.

Difficulty Level for Letroso Yesterday

The average difficulty for yesterday’s Letroso on a scale of 1-10 was 4, or mildly challenging.

Image Credit: Daydash/Letroso (screenshot by Aparna Ukil / Beebom)

The answer for Letroso yesterday has two vowels, so if you begin your guess with a lengthy word with four vowels included, like POPULATION, it gives you A and O in green tiles.

From there, you can choose a word like ARMOR. When we pursued it, we got an A in green with a left-rounded corner, an R in green, disconnected from the A, and again, an O in green as well. So, now we have three confirmed letters. Given that, we go with ASHCROFT. Putting S and H in between A and C, we discover that S is a part of the mystery word, but we have to position it correctly, as it is in yellow. Besides that, C, R, and O are connected to each other now. Following this step, it became much easier to guess the next word, ACROSS, which turned out to be the correct answer for yesterday’s Letroso.

That said, if you’ve been looking for clues for yesterday’s puzzle, we certainly hope the Letroso hints for today help you figure out the answer without having to scroll any further.